Diana Hagee

Diana Hagee is the wife to pastor John Hagee, founder and Senior Pastor of Conerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas. Diana leads the women’s ministries at Cornerstone Church and coordinates all special events for John Hagee Ministries, Cornerstone Church, and Christians United for Israel. She is the author of The King’s Daughter; Ruth, the Romance of Redemption; Proclamations, Releasing the Power of God’s Word; What Every Woman Wants in a Man and the Not by Bread Alone Cookbook. Pastor Hagee and Diana have five children and thirteen grandchildren. Diana lives in San Antonio, Texas.