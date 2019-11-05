Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Delphine de Vigan
Delphine de Vigan is the author of several novels, four of them available in English: No and Me, awarded the 2008 Prix des Libraires (Bookseller’s Prize); Underground Time, shortlisted for the 2009 Prix Goncourt; Nothing Holds Back the Night, awarded the Prix du roman Fnac, the Prix Roman France Télévisions, and the Prix Renaudot des Lycéens; and Based on a True Story, awarded the 2015 Prix Renaudot and the 2015 Prix Goncourt des Lycéens. De Vigan lives in Paris.Read More
By the Author
The Loyalties
Adults are as lost as the children they should be protecting, as the lives of four people trapped in a conspiracy of silence hurtle toward…