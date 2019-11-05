Delphine de Vigan

Delphine de Vigan is the author of several novels, four of them available in English: No and Me, awarded the 2008 Prix des Libraires (Bookseller’s Prize); Underground Time, shortlisted for the 2009 Prix Goncourt; Nothing Holds Back the Night, awarded the Prix du roman Fnac, the Prix Roman France Télévisions, and the Prix Renaudot des Lycéens; and Based on a True Story, awarded the 2015 Prix Renaudot and the 2015 Prix Goncourt des Lycéens. De Vigan lives in Paris.