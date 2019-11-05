Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Loyalties
A Novel
Adults are as lost as the children they should be protecting, as the lives of four people trapped in a conspiracy of silence hurtle toward a desperate and devastating act.
Twelve-year-old Théo and his friend Mathis have a secret. Their teacher, Hélène, suspects something is not right with Théo and becomes obsessed with rescuing him, casting aside her professionalism to the point of no return.
Cécile, mother of Mathis, discovers something horrifying on her husband’s computer that makes her question whether she has ever truly known him.
Respectable facades are peeled away as the lives of these four characters collide, moving rapidly toward a shocking conclusion. Delphine de Vigan has crafted a lean, darkly gripping, and compulsively readable novel about lies, loneliness, and loyalties.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Based on a True Story
"With her children off to college and her documentary filmmaking lover abroad, a novelist meets an impeccably elegant ghostwriter who deftly takes over her life and saps, succubus-like, her will to write and, nearly, to live. By the end of the book, the lines between reality, fiction and madness are blurred to the point where it isn't clear if they can be redrawn."—The New York Times, "10 French Novels to Read Now"
"The insidious nature of a complex mind game masquerading as friendship is chilling to watch unfold."
—Publishers Weekly
"The final coup de grâce . . . will leave you with questions about the nature of reality and sanity."—The New York Times Book Review
"A powerful novel of suspense that may or may not be based on truth . . . A creepy tale of female friendship gone wrong; vampirism of the emotional kind."
—NPR
"A superior identity-theft thriller on the same spectrum as The Talented Mr Ripley, or Single White Female . . . De Vigan has produced a concept thriller with a lavish dash of theorising about the status of fiction and reality that flatters us readers as we realise, finally, this is all made up and the novel's ultimate point--neatly and cleverly made--is that fiction is the way we come to understand the truth of reality."
—Sunday Times
