Debra Lee

Known as the “Godmother of Black Entertainment,” Debra Lee served as the first CEO of Black Entertainment Television following the network's founder, Robert Johnson. Prior to that, her 30+ year tenure at BET also included roles as General Counsel and COO. She is also the founder of Leading Women Defined and the co-founder of Monarch Collective—both organizations wholly dedicated to mentoring, supporting, and empowering both women and the BIPOC community at large. The proud mother of two, she splits her time between Los Angeles and New York City.