Debbie Rix

Debbie Rix tells the stories of real women that history has overlooked. As an ex-journalist, she believes historical accuracy is key and she strives to weave her stories around real-life events. Her novels have been published in several languages, including Italian, Czech, and Russian. Debbie spends a lot of time in Italy, but when not travelling, she lives in the Kent countryside with her journalist husband, children, chickens, and four cats.