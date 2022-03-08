The Italian Girls
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Italian Girls

by Debbie Rix

Forever Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781538723456

USD: $12.99  /  CAD: $16.99

ON SALE: November 22nd 2022

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Historical / World War Ii

PAGE COUNT: 368

Trade Paperback
She began to turn the pages of the paper more quickly, searching for the details about the war, the scandal, the trial… She thought back to those days at the end, when trust in Italy was in short supply. Betrayal was everywhere and the world went mad.

Italy, 2019: Each morning Livia Moretti sits in her favorite café in Florence, drinking espresso and reading the newspaper. To the tourists who pass by she is simply an old lady. They walk on without knowing the part she played in saving this beautiful city. To Livia too the dark days of war feel very far away. But one morning she sees the name Isabella Bellucci and is jolted right back to the past. To a time when Nazi troops marched through the city and you could trust no one.

Italy, 1942: As a member of the Italian resistance, Livia monitors British radio transmissions from the secrecy of her little attic room, dedicating her time to decoding mystery messages that could have the power to save the lives of those she loves the most. Until the day her life intersects with Isabella Bellucci. And, in a strange twist of fate, a terrible misunderstanding will change the course of the war for both of them.

One woman will never forgive herself. And the other will find herself betrayed…

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"A sweeping, historical tale with credible, vibrant characters written with panache and authenticity."—Linda's Book Bag
Read More Read Less