The Italian Girls

She began to turn the pages of the paper more quickly, searching for the details about the war, the scandal, the trial… She thought back to those days at the end, when trust in Italy was in short supply. Betrayal was everywhere and the world went mad.



Italy, 2019: Each morning Livia Moretti sits in her favorite café in Florence, drinking espresso and reading the newspaper. To the tourists who pass by she is simply an old lady. They walk on without knowing the part she played in saving this beautiful city. To Livia too the dark days of war feel very far away. But one morning she sees the name Isabella Bellucci and is jolted right back to the past. To a time when Nazi troops marched through the city and you could trust no one.



Italy, 1942: As a member of the Italian resistance, Livia monitors British radio transmissions from the secrecy of her little attic room, dedicating her time to decoding mystery messages that could have the power to save the lives of those she loves the most. Until the day her life intersects with Isabella Bellucci. And, in a strange twist of fate, a terrible misunderstanding will change the course of the war for both of them.



One woman will never forgive herself. And the other will find herself betrayed…