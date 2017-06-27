Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
David Elkind
By the Author
Parenting on the Go
Essential parenting advice from one of today's leading psychologists, at your fingertipsWhat is the most treasured resource for families with young children? Time. Between keeping…
The Hurried Child, 25th anniversary edition
"David Elkind [is] one of psychology's leading lights."--Washington PostWith the first edition of The Hurried Child, David Elkind emerged as the voice of parenting reason,…
The Power of Play
Today's parents often worry that their children will be at a disadvantage if they are not engaged in constant learning, but child development expert David…
All Grown Up And No Place To Go
Once our society set aside time for adolescents to grow from children to adults, to become accustomed to their expanding bodies and minds. Now the…