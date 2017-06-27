Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

David Elkind

David Elkind, PhD, is a professor emeritus of the Eliot-Pearson Department of Child Development at Tufts University and the author of more than a dozen books, including The Hurried Child and The Power of Play. Through his writings, media appearances, and lectures in the United States and abroad, he is recognized as one of the leading advocates for the preservation of childhood. He lives on Cape Cod.
Read More Arrow Icon