David Davis
DAVID DAVIS has documented the culture of sports-in words, images, and sound-for nearly three decades. He was trained as a journalist, and his work has appeared in, among others, Sports Illustrated, Smithsonian Magazine, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal, Deadspin, and Vice. David has won numerous journalism and writing awards, and his LA Weekly story about boxer Jerry Quarry (“The Thirteenth Round”) was selected for The Best American Sports Writing anthology in 1996. Currently, he is a contributing writer at Los Angeles Magazine.
Miscellaneous Entertainment, a production company based in Hollywood, has optioned the film rights to his book Waterman. David was born and raised in New York City, and lives in Los Angeles.
By the Author
Wheels of Courage
WHEELS OF COURAGE reveals the never-before-told story of the world's first wheelchair athletes: U.S. soldiers, sailors, and Marines who were paralyzed on the battlefield during…