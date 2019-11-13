David Clarke

Since his appointment as Milwaukee County Sheriff in March 2002, David A. Clarke Jr. has been elected to serve in that position for four consecutive terms. Clarke graduated from Concordia University Wisconsin with a degree in Criminal Justice Management. He is also a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Sheriff Clarke received an M.A. in Security Studies from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School, Center for Homeland Defense and Security, in Monterey, California in September 2013. He was honored with the 2013 Sheriff of the Year Award from the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, and in 2016 he was named Law Enforcement Leader of the Year by the Federal Law Enforcement Officer Association Foundation (FLEOA). A regular and frequent guest on the FOX News network, Sheriff Clarke and his wife, Julie, live in Milwaukee, WI.