Cop Under Fire
Cop Under Fire

Moving Beyond Hashtags of Race, Crime and Politics for a Better America

by David Clarke

With Nancy French

Foreword by Sean Hannity

Worthy Books

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781546002437

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: March 8th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Political Science / Political Ideologies / Conservatism & Liberalism

America has become increasingly divided and polarized in recent years. With growing racial tension, animosity toward law enforcement professionals, government corruption, and disregard for the constitutional process, there seems to be no easy answer in sight. But Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke knows where we must begin: we must stop blaming others; look at our problems with open eyes; take ownership of our family, community, and country; and turn to God for solutions. Deeply rooted in Sheriff Clarke’s personal life story, this book is not a dry recitation of what has gone wrong in America with regard to race. It’s about the issues that deeply affect us today-both personally and politically-and how we can rise above our current troubles to once again be a truly great people in pursuit of liberty and justice for all.

