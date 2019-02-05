Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
David Blot
David Blot was born in 1970. He’s a radio host on Radio Nova. During the 1990’s, he cofounded the internationally renowned “Respect” parties, the birthplace of French House. He lives in France.Read More
Mathias Cousin was born in 1972. After studying graphic art at Penninghen school in Paris, he worked with newspapers and magazines. The Song of the Machine is his only comic book. He died in 2002.
By the Author
The Song of the Machine
A pulsating graphic novel on the epic history of electronic music, from the heyday of disco in the 1970s to the rave culture of the…