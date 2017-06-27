Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
David Arnold
David Arnold, M.B.A., taught marketing and strategic management courses at the Ashbridge Management College, one of the U.K.'s leading business schools. His consulting clients have included Lloyds Bank, ICI Parts, Hoechst, and the Thames Water Authority. He is now a doctoral candidate at the Harvard Business School.
By the Author
The Handbook Of Brand Management
Establishing a brand name is the goal of anyone introducing a new product, and maintaining a brand over time is even more profitable. Established brands…