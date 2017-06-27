Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

David Arnold

David Arnold, M.B.A., taught marketing and strategic management courses at the Ashbridge Management College, one of the U.K.'s leading business schools. His consulting clients have included Lloyds Bank, ICI Parts, Hoechst, and the Thames Water Authority. He is now a doctoral candidate at the Harvard Business School.
