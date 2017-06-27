Establishing a brand name is the goal of anyone introducing a new product, and maintaining a brand over time is even more profitable. Established brands are now major corporate assets, as shown when Philip Morris bought Kraft for four times its book value.The Handbook of Brand Management explains the ins and outs of managing brand names in today's fast-changing, competitive marketplace. Developed by marketing expert David Arnold to answer managers' actual questions about brands, this essential guide combines expert advice with the stories of thirteen successful companies from around the world.This book describes how to research, target, budget, and promote new brand. It presents detailed analyses of marketing plans used in situations both good (how did Anheuser-Busch introduce Michelob Dry so successfully?) and bad (how could Perrier survive the benzene scare?).For established brands, managers learn tactics to reverse a market-share decline, to extend brands internationally, and to appraise a brand name's financial value. They find insights in the examples of Schering-Plough “stretching” the Coppertone brand to include sunscreens for children, Birds Eye freezing out competitors by how it positioned a new meal in consumers' minds, and many other popular brand-name products.