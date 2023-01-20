Dave Miller is the author of Brew Like a Pro and Dave Miller’s Homebrewing Guide, published by Storey in 1995. He was a brewer at Blackstone in Nashville from 1994 to 2008. During his tenure there, Blackstone’s beer won 14 Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup medals. In his retirement, he has returned to the world of homebrewing. He was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Homebrewers Association.