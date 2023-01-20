Dan Whalen is the culinary mad-genius creator of the popular recipe blog The Food in my Beard and the author of S'mores and Tots!. Since starting his website in 2008, he has published more than 1,000 recipes that have been viewed over 6 million times, and has produced numerous viral videos including a Quesadilla-Bun Burger video that has racked up 24 million views. His work has been featured in Saveur, Bon Appétit, Serious Eats, Fine Cooking, Boston.com, MSNBC, and Huffington Post, among others. He lives in Columbus, Ohio.