Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dan Kois
Dan Kois is an editor at Slate, founding host of the podcast Mom and Dad Are Fighting, and a contributing writer to the New York Times Magazine.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
How to Be a Family
What happens when one frustrated dad turns his kids' lives upside down in search of a new way to be together? Slate editor Dan Kois…