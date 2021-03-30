Daisy Auger-Dominguez

Daisy Auger-Domínguez is the Chief People Officer at Vice Media Group. She was formerly Google’s Director of Global Diversity and Inclusion Strategy and Global Head of Diversity Staffing. She also served as the VP, Talent Acquisition and Workforce Diversity at Disney ABC Television Group, and she was the Founder and CEO of Auger-Domínguez Ventures, a consultancy specializing in inclusive workplace culture theory and practice. She has earned a Community Service Leadership Award from the New York City Council and was named one of the 25 Most Powerful Women in People en Espanol. She lives in Brooklyn.