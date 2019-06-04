Cynthia Beebe is a retired Senior Special Agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). She spent the first 3 years of her career in St. Paul, MN, then the next 24 years in Chicago. Her many cases included bombings, arsons, illegal firearms and gangs, amongst others. She was an instructor at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick, GA and earned dozens of awards and commendations, including the U.S. Special Service Award. She is a member of the International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators, the International Association of Arson Investigators, Women in Federal Law Enforcement. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and American Literature from Northwestern University. She also have a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Northwestern University. Since her retirement she has appeared as an expert commentator for Chicago’s WGN TV. She lives in Chicago, Illinois.