Cutter Wood
Cutter Wood was born in central Pennsylvania and received his BA from Brown University and an MFA in creative nonfiction from the University of Iowa. A recipient of an NEA fellowship, he has had essays published in Harper's and other magazines and was a visiting scholar at the University of Iowa and the University of Louisville. He currently lives in Brooklyn with his wife and daughter.
By the Author
Love and Death in the Sunshine State
"Gripping . . . Cutter Wood subverts all our expectations for the true crime genre.” —Leslie Jamison, author of The Recovering When a stolen car is recovered on the Gulf Coast of…