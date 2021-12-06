Christopher C. Miller served as Acting Secretary of Defense under President Donald Trump. A former Special Forces Commander and a proud Green Beret, Miller was the first of his generation — the generation that fought our nation's enemy's face-to-face in the streets of Baghdad and the mountains of Afghanistan — to serve as a Cabinet official responsible for America's security. Prior to his appointment as Acting Secretary of Defense, the Senate unanimously confirmed Miller on August 6, 2020 as the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, where he was responsible for defending the nation from terrorist attacks.