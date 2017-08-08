Christa Black

Christa Black is a popular blogger, speaker, and singer/songwriter whose songs have been recorded by multi-platinum-selling artists Jordin Sparks, Michael W. Smith, and Passion. She has toured with The Jonas Brothers, Michael W. Smith, and Jennifer Knapp. After a childhood marred by depression, addiction, and a chronically broken spirit, Christa was radically shaken by a God who truly loves ugly. She lives in Los Angeles, California with her husband and son.