Chris Stirewalt
Chris Stirewalt is a political columnist and author who served as political editor of the Fox News Channel, where he served on its election night decision desk, helped coordinate political coverage across the network, and frequently provided on-air analysis. He is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), where he focuses on American politics, public opinion, and the media. He is a contributing editor and weekly columnist for The Dispatch and co-hosts a media criticism podcast, Ink Stained Wretches. He is the author of Every Man a King: A Short, Colorful History of American Populists (Twelve Books, 2018), in which he looks at American populism through the lives of seven famous populists.
By the Author
Broken News
Former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt takes readers inside the media industry to reveal how news organizations have succumbed to the temptation of “rage…
Every Man a King
From Fox News' politics editor Chris Stirewalt -- a fun and lively account of America's populist tradition, from Andrew Jackson and Teddy Roosevelt, to Ross…