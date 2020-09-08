Chloe Angyal
Chloe Angyal is a journalist from Sydney, Australia. She is a contributing editor at MarieClaire.com and her writing about politics and culture has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, Atlantic, Guardian, and New York Magazine. She holds a BA from Princeton and a PhD in arts and media from the University of New South Wales. She lives in the Iowa City area.
By the Author
Turning Pointe
A reckoning with one of our most beloved art forms, whose past and present are shaped by gender, racial, and class inequities -- and a…