Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Charles Peters

Charles Petersis editor in chief of The Washington Monthly, which:”Covers its subject, politics and government, better than any magazine around”–The Washington Post”Holds up a deadly accurate mirror to the Washington political culture, exposing its hypocrisies, stupidities, and unexpected triumphs.”–The Chicago Tribune”(Is) an indispensable decoder and deconstructor of the men and myths governing our nation's capital.”–The Nation
Read More Arrow Icon