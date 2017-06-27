Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Charles Peters
Charles Petersis editor in chief of The Washington Monthly, which:”Covers its subject, politics and government, better than any magazine around”–The Washington Post”Holds up a deadly accurate mirror to the Washington political culture, exposing its hypocrisies, stupidities, and unexpected triumphs.”–The Chicago Tribune”(Is) an indispensable decoder and deconstructor of the men and myths governing our nation's capital.”–The Nation
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
How Washington Really Works
Brought up to the minute in this new edition, How Washington Really Works exposes the Washington insiders know and hope you don't find out about.…