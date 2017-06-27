Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

How Washington Really Works

Brought up to the minute in this new edition, How Washington Really Works exposes the Washington insiders know and hope you don't find out about. From the lobbyist and the bureaucrat straight up to the Congress and the President, Peters turns his sharp eye and ironic wit on the foibles and follies of the people running our country, and uncovers one basic fact: The present system is designed to protect those within it, not to serve those outside. This book will not only explain this system of make-believe—it will make you want to change it.
Genre: Nonfiction / Political Science / American Government / National

On Sale: March 21st 1993

Price: $16.99 / $22.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 192

ISBN-13: 9780201624700

Trade Paperback
