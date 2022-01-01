Orders over $45 ship FREE

Charles Barber

Charles Barber is a writer and professor. He is Writer in Residence at Wesleyan University, a Lecturer in Psychiatry at the Yale University School of Medicine, and author of the critically acclaimed books Songs from the Black Chair, Comfortably Numb, and Citizen Outlaw. He was educated at Harvard and Columbia Universities, and lives in Connecticut with his family.
