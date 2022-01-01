Orders over $45 ship FREE
Charles Barber
Charles Barber is a writer and professor. He is Writer in Residence at Wesleyan University, a Lecturer in Psychiatry at the Yale University School of Medicine, and author of the critically acclaimed books Songs from the Black Chair, Comfortably Numb, and Citizen Outlaw. He was educated at Harvard and Columbia Universities, and lives in Connecticut with his family.
By the Author
In the Blood
The incredible true story of how an absent-minded inventor and a down-on-his-luck salesman joined forces to create a once‑in‑a‑generation lifesaving product—and were persecuted for it…