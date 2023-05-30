Orders over $45 ship FREE

In the Blood
In the Blood

How Two Outsiders Solved a Centuries-old Medical Mystery and Took on the U.S. Army

by Charles Barber

May 30, 2023

The incredible true story of how an absent-minded inventor and a down-on-his-luck salesman joined forces to create a once‑in‑a‑generation lifesaving product—and were persecuted for it by the U.S. Army. 
 
At the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu, dramatized by the popular film Black Hawk Down, the majority of soldiers who died bled to death before they could reach an operating table. This tragedy reinforced the need for a revolutionary treatment that could transform trauma medicine. So, when Frank Hursey and Bart Gullong—who had no medical or military experience—discovered that a cheap, crushed rock called zeolite had blood‑clotting properties, they brought it to the military's attention. The Marines and the Navy adopted the resulting product, QuikClot, immediately. The Army, however, resisted. It had two products of its own being developed to prevent excessive bleeds, one of which had already cost eighty million dollars. The other, "Factor Seven," had a more dangerous complication: its side effects could be deadly. Unwilling to let its efforts end in failure—and led by the highly influential surgeon Major John Holcomb—the Army set out to smear the reputations of the inventors whose product, they claimed, had its own risk.
 
Over the course of six years, Hursey and Gullong engaged in an epic struggle with Holcomb for recognition—until a whistle‑blower inside the Army exposed Holcomb's financial ties to the pharmaceutical company that produced Factor Seven, a discovery that led to a massive lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice.
 
By withholding QuikClot—which would later become the medical miracle of the Iraq War—and using Factor Seven with its known, life‑threatening risks, Holcomb imperiled countless American lives. Using deep reportage and riveting prose, In the Blood recounts this little‑known David‑and‑Goliath story of corruption, greed, and power within the military—and the devastating, fatal consequences of unchecked institutional arrogance.

Praise

"[This] story, told by Charles Barber with sensitivity and wisdom and jaw-dropping detail, will amaze and inspire you.” —Robert Kolker, author of Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery, Praise for Citizen Outlaw
“Plunges readers inside the belly of the beast with such searing credibility, you’ll feel you’re there. Brilliantly crafted . . . that rare book that educates, entertains, and inspires. It’s a must read for anyone interested in criminal justice reform and the power of the human spirit.”—Pete Earley, author of The Hot House: Life Inside Leavenworth Prison, Praise for Citizen Outlaw
“An extraordinary book about an extraordinary man . . . a great American gangster story, told with wit and insight . . . riveting and unexpectedly moving—a life-and-death saga that is also a meditation on the nature of ambition.”—Kelefa Sanneh, staff writer, The New Yorker, Praise for Citizen Outlaw
“An elegantly written account tackling one of the most important moral issues of our time—the role of redemption in our justice system and our society. This book offers an unforgettable rendering of a life redeemed.”—Jennifer Gonnerman, author of Life on the Outside: The Prison Odyssey of Elaine Bartlett, Praise for Citizen Outlaw
“[An] informed writer on cultural history as well as neuroscience, psychotherapy, and economics . . . A blockbuster essential for all libraries.”—Library Journal, Starred Review, Praise for Comfortably Numb
"Passionate yet fair-minded."—Susan Jacoby, author of The Age of American Unreason, Praise for Comfortably Numb
"Chronicles the extraordinary psychopharmaceuticalization of everyday life that has arisen in recent years and appears to be growing apace. Barber marks out the inconvenient truths on our path to emotional climate change but also offers alternatives to readers who wish to avoid pharmageddon.”—David Healy, author of Let Them Eat Prozac, Praise for Comfortably Numb
“Imaginative and beautifully written, with vivid imagery and wit."—Journal of the American Medical Association, Praise for Songs from the Black Chair
"Equally eloquent and insightful . . . Barber's ability to convey the experience of mental illness is striking."—New England Journal of Medicine, Praise for Songs from the Black Chair
