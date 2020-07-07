Chanda Prescod-Weinstein

Chanda Prescod-Weinstein is an Assistant Professor of Physics and Astronomy and Core Faculty in Women’s and Gender Studies at the University of New Hampshire. She is also a columnist for New Scientist. Her research in theoretical physics focuses on cosmology, neutron stars, and particles beyond the standard model. She also does research on feminist science studies, with a specific focus on the experiences of Black women in physics. Essence Magazine recognized her as one of 15 Black Women Who Are Paving the Way in STEM and Breaking Barriers. She has been profiled in several venues, including Tech Crunch, Ms. Magazine, Huffington Post, Gizmodo, Nylon, and the African-American Intellectual History Society’s Black Perspectives. She received the 2017 LGBT+ Physicists Acknowledgement of Excellence Award “For Years of Dedicated Effort in Changing Physics Culture to be More Inclusive and Understanding Toward All Marginalized Peoples.” She divides her time between Durham, New Hampshire, and Cambridge, Massachusetts.