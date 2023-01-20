Cecily Wong

Cecily Wong is a writer at Atlas Obscura, and the author of the novel Diamond Head, a Barnes & Noble Discover Great New Writers selection, recipient of an Elle Readers’ Prize, and voted a best debut of the Brooklyn Book Festival. She lives in New York. Dylan Thuras is the cofounder and creative director of Atlas Obscura, as well as a co-author of Atlas Obscura and The Atlas Obscura Explorer’s Guide for the World’s Most Adventurous Kid. He lives in Rosendale, NY.

