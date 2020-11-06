Catherine Hokin
Catherine Hokin writes World War Two novels inspired by her favorite city, Berlin. After earning a degree in history, she worked in teaching, marketing, and politics while waiting for a chance to do what she really wanted, which was to write full time. She is a lover of strong female leads and a quest, and is an avid reader and a cinema lover.Read More
By the Author
The Fortunate Ones
If you're going to read one book this year, read The Fortunate Ones, which will leave you heat-broken and speeding to the end to see…