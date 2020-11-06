The Fortunate Ones
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The Fortunate Ones

by

Grand Central Publishing Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781538705018

USD: $12.99  /  CAD: $16.99

ON SALE: July 13th 2021

Genre:

PAGE COUNT: 352

Trade Paperback
If you’re going to read one book this year, read The Fortunate Ones, which will leave you heat-broken and speeding to the end to see Inge and Felix’s fate.

Germany, 1941. When Inge – all blonde curls and good manners – first locks eyes with Felix, she knows instinctively that he’s off limits. Her staunchly proper parents will never approve of a working-class Jewish boy for their precious only daughter. But that doesn’t make their first, shy kiss less significant, or the moment they’re torn apart less shocking.

The next time they see each other, it will be across the packed courtyard of a Nazi concentration camp – Felix in the prisoners’ ranks and Inge on the arm of her new, Nazi husband.

Inge never knew that her father’s ‘party loyalty’ would extend to marrying her off to a cruel Nazi officer twice her age, who sees his new wife as just another thing to control. She has always been a good girl – a silent wife – but when Inge sees Felix that day – beaten, bloody and brave – she knows she can’t stay silent any longer.

She must save him, whatever the cost, whatever her husband or even her country might do to her later…

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews