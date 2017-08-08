Carla Stewart

CARLA STEWART is an award-winning author of six novels. With a passion for times gone by, it is her desire to take readers back to that warm, familiar place in their hearts called “home.” Carla’s novels from FaithWords include Chasing Lilacs, for which she won the American Christian Fiction Writer’s Genesis Award, Broken Wings, Stardust, Sweet Dreams, and her most recent work, The Hatmaker’s Heart.

Learn more: CarlaStewart.com

