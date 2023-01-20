Free shipping on orders $35+
Carey Wallace
Carey Wallace was raised in a small town in Michigan. She is the author of The Blind Contessa's New Machine, The Ghost in the Glass House, and Choose. She lives and works in Brooklyn, NY.Read More
Illustrator Nick Thornborrow is a concept and storyboard artist for BioWare, a developer of video games for PC, console, and online role-playing. He lives and works in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
By the Author
Stories of the Saints
Performing Miracles. Facing Wild Lions. Confronting Demons. Transforming the World. From Augustine to Mother Teresa, officially canonized as St. Teresa of Calcutta, discover seventy of…