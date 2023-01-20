Carey Wallace

Carey Wallace was raised in a small town in Michigan. She is the author of The Blind Contessa's New Machine, The Ghost in the Glass House, and Choose. She lives and works in Brooklyn, NY.



Illustrator Nick Thornborrow is a concept and storyboard artist for BioWare, a developer of video games for PC, console, and online role-playing. He lives and works in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.