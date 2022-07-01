Stories of the Saints

"Unlike other children’s books about the saints that can be heavy-handed in imparting spiritual lessons, Wallace’s work relies on the stories themselves to leave their own impressions. They incorporate both legend and historical facts."

—Catholic Review



"The saints included span centuries and cultures, including well-known figures… more obscure ones like Mary of Egypt and John Nepomucene, and those from non-Western cultures... Wallace presents them all with quiet confidence that the stories matter, and she convinces us that they do. Thornborrow's illustrations combine traditional iconography with modern graphic art, effectively dramatizing each tale. Unusual, well-done."

—Kirkus Reviews



"Wallace’s prose is evocative and reverent. She opens with 2nd-century CE Polycarp, bishop of Smyrna, and weaves chronologically to end with Teresa of Calcutta (Mother Teresa). Each biographical sketch begins with the date, location where the saint lived or is known, emblem, patronage, and feast day, culminating in legends about the saints amplified by Thornborrow’s luminous ink illustrations... Wallace’s accounts of the lives of saints will appeal any Christian, particularly those who read graphic novels."

—Publishers Weekly



"An accessible and dynamic compendium... the emphasis here is on humanity and faithful deeds, not grisly martyrdom."

—The Wall Street Journal



Named by Quill Quire as one of the best book covers of 2020.