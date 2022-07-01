Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Stories of the Saints
Bold and Inspiring Tales of Adventure, Grace, and Courage
Description
Performing Miracles. Facing Wild Lions. Confronting Demons. Transforming the World.
From Augustine to Mother Teresa, officially canonized as St. Teresa of Calcutta, discover seventy of the best-known and best-loved saints and read their riveting stories.
Meet Joan of Arc, whose transcendent faith compelled her to lead an army when the king’s courage failed. Francis of Assisi, whose gentleness tamed a man-eating wolf. Valentine, a bishop in the time of ancient Rome, who spoke so often of Christ’s love that his saint’s day, February 12, has been associated with courtly love since the Middle Ages. St. Thomas Aquinas, the great teacher. Peter Claver, who cared for hundreds of thousands of people on slave ships after their voyage as captives. And Bernadette, whose vision of Mary instructed her to dig the spring that became the healing waters of Lourdes.
Each saint is illustrated in a dramatic and stylized full-color portrait, and included in every entry are the saint’s dates, location, emblems, feast days, and patronage. Taken together, these stories create a rich, inspiring, and entertaining history of faith and courage. For kids age 10 and up.
A perfect gift for Confirmation.
What's Inside
Praise
"Unlike other children’s books about the saints that can be heavy-handed in imparting spiritual lessons, Wallace’s work relies on the stories themselves to leave their own impressions. They incorporate both legend and historical facts."
"The saints included span centuries and cultures, including well-known figures… more obscure ones like Mary of Egypt and John Nepomucene, and those from non-Western cultures... Wallace presents them all with quiet confidence that the stories matter, and she convinces us that they do. Thornborrow's illustrations combine traditional iconography with modern graphic art, effectively dramatizing each tale. Unusual, well-done."
"Wallace’s prose is evocative and reverent. She opens with 2nd-century CE Polycarp, bishop of Smyrna, and weaves chronologically to end with Teresa of Calcutta (Mother Teresa). Each biographical sketch begins with the date, location where the saint lived or is known, emblem, patronage, and feast day, culminating in legends about the saints amplified by Thornborrow’s luminous ink illustrations... Wallace’s accounts of the lives of saints will appeal any Christian, particularly those who read graphic novels."
"An accessible and dynamic compendium... the emphasis here is on humanity and faithful deeds, not grisly martyrdom."
Named by Quill Quire as one of the best book covers of 2020.
