CARA MANGINI was the first official “vegetable butcher” at Eataly in New York City. She is the owner and executive chef of Little Eater, a produce-inspired restaurant named by the Washington Post as “one of the 50 best places in the world to eat your vegetables,” and Little Eater Produce and Provisions, an associated local and artisanal foods boutique, in Columbus, Ohio, where she lives with her family.