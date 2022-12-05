Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Cara Fitzpatrick

 Cara Fitzpatrick is an editor at Chalkbeat. She won the Pulitzer Prize for Local Reporting in 2016 for a series about school segregation. Fitzpatrick lives in New York City with her husband and children.    
Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon