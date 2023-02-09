Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Breena Bard
Breena Bard lives in Portland, Oregon with her husband and two kids. When she's not working on books, Breena enjoys watching movies, playing the drums, and exploring the outdoors with her family.
By the Author
Wildfire (A Graphic Novel)
An inspiring and moving graphic novel, Wildfire follows climate change through the eyes of one middle-school girl, who’s eager to turn her anger into action.…