Bonnie Timmons
Bonnie Timmons is an award-winning illustrator who drew all the cartoons for NBC’s long-running hit Caroline in the City. Her editorial work has appeared in The New York Times, Time, Outside, and other national magazines and newspapers, and she has done print and animated campaigns for AT&T, McDonald’s, Quilted Northern, Land’s End, and other companies. She lives on a farm outside of Philadelphia, with her husband and a personal menagerie that includes an ever-changing cast of horses.
