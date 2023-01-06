Free shipping on $35+
Bonnie Ohara
Bonnie Ohara is a self-taught baker and homeschooling mother to three children. Ohara runs Alchemy Bread, a cottage bakery based in her home in Modesto, California, where she also teaches bread baking classes. She is the author of Bread Baking for Beginners, which was published in 2018. Find her on Instagram @alchemybread.Read More
