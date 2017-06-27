Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bill Nye
Bill Nye The Science Guy hosts the syndicated television show on science ”Disney Presents Bill Nye The Science Guy.” He studied at Cornell University, has won eleven Emmy Awards, and has appeared on TV shows ranging from ”The New Mickey Mouse Club” to ”Late Night with David Letterman.”
By the Author
Bill Nye The Science Guy's Big Blast Of Science
Bill Nye The Science Guy knows how cool science can be. After all, everything in the universe involves science. And you already think scientifically everyday,…