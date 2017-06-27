Bill Nye The Science Guy's Big Blast Of Science

Bill Nye The Science Guy knows how cool science can be. After all, everything in the universe involves science. And you already think scientifically everyday, even if you don't know it. So get ready for a universe of amazing fun—you'll have a blast. Read about quarks, quasars, and the questions that scientists are still trying to figure out. And find spectacular science projects that let you see how cool science guys and gals can be. Do you know: that everything you see is made up of just 92 kinds of atoms? why this book and your hands are mostly empty space? how to launch a hot-air baloon? that light comes as both waves and particles (but doesn't come out of a black hole?) how to build a miniature electric motor? why microwave ovens and lamps are like radios? how a television show arrives at your TV set? that we move more than 100 miles through space every second? about entropy? ozone? absolute zero? heavy water? pulsars?