Bernd Heinrich
Bernd Heinrich is the author of numerous book, including Ravens in Winter and Bumblebee Economics, which was nominated for the National Book Award. He is professor of zoology at the University of Vermont.
By the Author
A Year In The Maine Woods
Escapist fantasies usually involve the open road, but Bernd Heinrich's dream was to focus on the riches of one small place—a few green acres along…