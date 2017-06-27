Barbara Mink

Oscar G. Mink is a professor at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is the director of Graduate Study and Research in Human Resource Development.



Keith Q. Owen is a division chairperson of Social and Behavioral Sciences at Austin Community College.



Barbara P. Mink is a founding faculty member of the Human and Organization Program at the Fielding Institute in Santa Barbara, California, and she is president of Somerset Consulting Group, Inc., in Austin, Texas. All three authors are senior consultants in Somerset Consulting Group, Inc., whose clients include Chevron, 3M, IBM, and Telecom-Australia.