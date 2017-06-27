Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Developing High Performance People

The Art Of Coaching

In today's economy corporations are emphasizing performance improvement over increasing head count. Self-managed work teams, empowerment of employees, and organizational learning all present different challenges for today's manager. How do managers succeed in this environment? A new set of managerial skills is necessary. Developing High-Performance People is the only book to address this changing role of the manger.Developing High-Performance People should be read by all supervisors and managers; human resources managers; trainers who conduct coaching/counseling courses; and professors in management, human resources, or career counseling—everyone who wants to learn how to build trust and involvement with employees and how to effectively evaluate employee performance. create a high performance environment help workers to deal with barriers to top performance analyze their own level of competency as a coach personalize a performance plan for each employee develop a practical action plan for employee training and development
Genre: Nonfiction / Business & Economics

On Sale: June 21st 1993

Price: $34.99 / $43.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 288

ISBN-13: 9780201563139

Trade Paperback
