Barbara Josselsohn
Barbara Josselsohn grew up on Long Island and lived for several years in her beloved New York City before moving to the northern suburbs. She began her career as a business journalist and then turned her attention to her first love, fiction. Her novels include The Lilac House, The Last Dreamer, and The Bluebell Girls, and has two more novels slated for release in 2021.
