The Lilac House

Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use
Now, tell us what you like to read.
Request Desk/Exam Copy
by Barbara Josselsohn
Buy Now:
Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781538754597
ON SALE: December 14th 2021
Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Contemporary Women
PAGE COUNT: 282
We use cookies to enhance your visit to us. By using our website you agree to our use of these cookies. Find out more.