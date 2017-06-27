B.h. Liddell Hart
By the Author
Lawrence Of Arabia
T. E. Shaw, better known as Lawrence of Arabia, was one of the most romantic, heroic, and enigmatic figures of his day. The subject of…
Scipio Africanus
Scipio Africanus (236-183 B.C.) was one of the most exciting and dynamic leaders in history. As commander he never lost a battle. Yet it is…
Great Captains Unveiled
"A series of of characteristically provocative essays . . . told with Liddell Hart's unfailing verve and narrative sweep."--Max HastingsGreat Captains Unveiled incisively examines the…
Sherman
When Liddell Hart's Sherman was first published in 1929, it received encomiums such as these: "A masterly performance . . . one of the most…
The Rommel Papers
An essential collection of the wartime writings and diary of World War II German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel, edited with commentary by one of the…