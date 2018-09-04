Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Andrea Kasprzak
Andrea Kasprzak has spent the past decade in Seattle, Chicago, Buenos Aires, Martha’s Vineyard, San Francisco, Oahu, and Austin. Her work has appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle, Allure, Conde Nast Brides, Vegetarian Times, Teen Vogue, the Chicago Tribune, and many more. Digitally, she’s contributed to Refinery29, HelloGiggles, Thrillist, Elle, Nylon, Viva Luxury Lifestyle and Travel, Dose, and Rodale’s Organic Life, among others. Formerly, Andrea was the San Francisco editor of DailyCandy and the Make Editor at Brit + Co, where she focused on books, the science of creativity, and wellness.Read More
