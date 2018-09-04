Imagination Transforms Everything





The author draws on her own experiences, the law of attraction theory, and intention research to give practical steps for stopping limiting self-talk, unfulfilling narratives, and the endless digital cycle sucking up our attention. Ultimately, “intentional imagining” promises to result in greater clarity about who we are and what we want, so that we can act in ways that align with that clarity.

