A guide to cultivating and channeling the power of our imaginations at home, at work, in love, friendships, health, and more
The Secret for a new generation, Imagination Transforms Everything helps readers to harness the transformative power of our imaginations. Using a voice-driven personal narrative, scientific research, and practical exercises, debut author Andrea Kasprzak introduces the concept of “intentionally imagining,” which entails taking time to disconnect and daydream, using journaling to track those daydreams, and turning them into intentions to fulfill our goals.
The author draws on her own experiences, the law of attraction theory, and intention research to give practical steps for stopping limiting self-talk, unfulfilling narratives, and the endless digital cycle sucking up our attention. Ultimately, “intentional imagining” promises to result in greater clarity about who we are and what we want, so that we can act in ways that align with that clarity.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Briefly disconnecting from your current reality + purposefully daydreaming = intentionally imagining the life you really want. What a powerful formula."—Cait Flanders, bestselling author of The Year of Less