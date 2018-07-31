Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Amy Bonnaffons
Amy Bonnaffons is the author of the story collection The Wrong Heaven. She has an MFA from NYU and is currently pursuing a PhD in Creative Writing at the University of Georgia.Read More
By the Author
The Wrong Heaven
Including the story "Horse," as heard on This American Life. For fans of George Saunders and Karen Russell, an "amazing, wildly inventive" collection of stories…